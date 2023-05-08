Movies
Published May 8, 2023

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Tickets Are Now On Sale

Miles Morales swings back into theaters on June 2!

by Marvel
spider-verse

Are your Spidey-Senses tingling? If so, that can only mean one thing — tickets for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are on sale! Get tickets now

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Brooklyn's one and only Spider-Man returns — Miles Morales swings back into action. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. The film is produced by Avi Arad. Amy Pascal, Phil Lord. Christopher Miller, and Christina Steinberg, with executive producers Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch, and Brian Bendis.

The cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters (and the Multiverse) on June 2, 2023. 

