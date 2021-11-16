Movies
Published November 16, 2021

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: A Universe of Villains Arrive in the New Trailer

Just when you think things can't get any worse for Peter Parker

by Ron Richards

Nothing will ever be the same for Peter Parker. Behold, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived and it will change everything.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Keen fans of Spider-Man will see a wide range of villains from the Spider-Man universe of stories, from Doctor Otto Octavius to the Green Goblin and many more threats to Spider-Man in any universe. The stakes couldn't be higher as Peter dons a new, magical costume while he and Doctor Strange pull MJ and Ned into the action with what looks like dire consequences.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles from the previous Spider-Man films, with Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. The film is directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers; the film is produced by Kevin and Feige Amy Pascal, and executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

Comics

A Brief History of the Darkhold

Comics

The Biggest Wolverine Story of All Time Begins... See the Covers for 'X Lives of Wolverine' #1 Now

Podcasts

Listen to Chapter 6 of 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye' Today

Comics

Doctor Strange Summons the All-New Defenders

In this article: Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange, Doctor Octopus (Otto Octavius), Green Goblin (Norman Osborn)

