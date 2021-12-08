Movies
Published December 8, 2021

Former Foes Return in New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Featurette

Guess who's back...

by Rachel Paige
spider-man

Hello, Peter. 

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker is about to get a surprise — actually a few surprises — as former villains of the web-slinger return to wreak havoc in this multiverse. Returning to their roles are Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (Doc Ock), and Jamie Foxx (Electro) who all have a bone to pick with Spider-Man. 

For Dafoe’s Goblin, power is all that matters, Molina’s Doc Ock wants revenge, and Foxx’s Electro has been given another chance to stir things up. Take a look at the brand new featurette featuring all three villains below! 

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and  Marisa Tomei all reprising their roles from the previous Spidey films, with Benedict Cumberbatch joining the fray as Doctor Strange (but maybe don’t call him “Stephen,” that’s weird).. The film is directed by Jon Watts, and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers; the film is produced by Kevin and Feige Amy Pascal, and executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O’Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

Looking for more web-slinging? Follow Spider-Man on FacebookInstagramTwitterTikTok, and YouTube.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

December 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

TV Shows

‘Hawkeye’: Unwrap New Character Posters

Games

Nick Fury, Director of Espionage Agency S.H.I.E.L.D., Infiltrates 'Fortnite' to Combat the Cubes

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

New on Marvel Unlimited

Comics

The Final Chapter of Peach Momoko's 'Demon Days' Saga Arrives with 'Demon Days: Blood Feud' #1

In this article: Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Doctor Octopus (Otto Octavius), Green Goblin (Norman Osborn), Electro (Maxwell Dillon)

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

TASCHEN and Marvel Announce ‘The Marvel Comics Library’; Spider-Man. Vol. 1. 1962–1964 to Kick Off Long-Term Collaboration

New series reproduces Marvel’s rarest comics in extra-large format.

1 day ago

Games

New Trailer Drops for 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Along With Two New Suits for 'Marvel's Spider-Man'

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is coming to town! Check out the latest game updates, only available on PlayStation 5.

2 days ago

Comics

December 8's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Head to your local comic shop as 'Devil's Reign' begins!

2 days ago

Movies

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': New Posters Tease Returning Villains

Guess who's back...

4 days ago