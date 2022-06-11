‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings Back Into Theaters This Summer

Do you want more Spider-Man? Well, you know what they say, three is the magic number, and all three Spider-Men — Peter 1, Peter 2, and Peter 3 — are swinging back into theaters with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version.

The More Fun Stuff Version comes in celebration of 60 years of the Spider-Man comic book character, in addition to the last two decades of Spider-Man films gracing the big screen! The More Fun Stuff Version will arrive in theaters this Labor Day holiday in the United States and Canada, with added and extended scenes for more Spidey.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 9 and screenings will begin on Friday, September 2.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

The film is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, and based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producers and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O'Connor, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach are executive producers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei.

