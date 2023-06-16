Movies
Published June 16, 2023

'The Incredible Hulk' Smashes Its Way Onto Disney+

Stream the 2008 movie now!

by Marvel
The Incredible Hulk

Your Marvel watch list on Disney+ just got a little bit BIGGER with the addition of The Incredible Hulk (2008). 

In this new beginning, scientist Bruce Banner desperately hunts for a cure to the gamma radiation that poisoned his cells and unleashes the unbridled force of rage within him: The Hulk. Living in the shadows — cut off from a life he knew and the woman he loves, Betty Ross — Banner struggles to avoid the obsessive pursuit of his nemesis, General Thunderbolt Ross and the military machinery that seeks to capture him and brutally exploit his power. As all three grapple with the secrets that led to the Hulk's creation, they are confronted with a monstrous new adversary known as the Abomination, whose destructive strength exceeds even the Hulk's own. One scientist must make an agonizing final choice: accept a peaceful life as Bruce Banner or find heroism in the creature he holds inside — The Incredible Hulk.

The Incredible Hulk, Hulk (Bruce Banner)

