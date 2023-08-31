Journey to 'The Marvels' With New Featurette

Blast off with two Captains and one excited budding Super Hero with a brand new look at Marvel Studios' The Marvels.

In the brand new featurette, “Journey to The Marvels,” Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers returns as you’ve never seen her before on her journey to team up with Captain Monica Rambeau, her alienated niece, and Ms. Marvel, Jersey City’s own teen-age Super Hero.



In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins

serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Nia DaCosta and Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik.

Go higher, further, faster on November 10, 2023.