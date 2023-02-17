Movies
Published February 17, 2023

'The Marvels' Launches to New Release Date

Fly higher, further, faster, with Carol, Monica, and Kamala on November 10!

by Rachel Paige

Higher, further, faster, together. Marvel Studios' upcoming film, The Marvels, has received a new release date and will fly into theaters on November 10, 2023. Find a brand new teaser poster for the film below! 

In the film, Brie Larson returns to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. She’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who appeared as Ms. Marvel in the Disney+ series of the same name

the marvels

Go higher, further, faster, together on November 10, 2023. 

Movies

It's Time to Face the Music in New “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Trailer

Movies

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Arrives on Blu-ray

Culture & Lifestyle

‘Iron Man’ Director Jon Favreau Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Comics

Russell Dauterman Draws the Climactic Showdown Between Scarlet Witch and Scythia in 'Scarlet Witch' #5

Comics

Kang the Conqueror’s Wackiest Schemes

In this article: The Marvels, Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Monica Rambeau, Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan)

