‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: First Teaser Reveals a Cosmic Adventure

"These hands were once used for battle, now they're but humble tools for peace. I need to figure out exactly who I am."

The first teaser for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived, offering long-awaited clues to what’s in store for the God of Thunder. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. Find the new teaser above, in addition to a poster for the upcoming cosmic adventure below!