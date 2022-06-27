Movies
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ New Featurette Celebrates the God of Thunder

“It’s a classic Thor adventure.”

legacy of thor

“For over a decade you have shown us that Thor is still worthy. We're humbled and grateful to all of you who have been a part of this incredible journey. We can't wait for you to see Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters July 8th. ❤️⚡️"

For the last ten years, Chris Hemsworth has picked up the hammer and played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, once again returning to the role in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder. Ahead of the film's release, the actor takes a look back at the God of Thunder's journey, and how he's changed and evolved along the way. 

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Where will this quest take them? On a trek to Olympus where Zeus (Russell Crowe) reigns supreme, for starters. 

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Returning director Taika Waititi is back to helm Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum. 

Adventure awaits, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8, 2022.

