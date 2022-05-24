‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: New Trailer Tells the Story of the One and Only Space Viking

Get your popcorn out. It's time for the story of the Space Viking, Thor Odinson. He was no ordinary man — he was a god. After saving planet Earth for the 500th time, Thor set off on a new journey where he got in shape. He went from dad bod to god bod! And after all that he reclaimed his title as the one and only Thor...

But, is he? Is he the one and only Thor?

The latest trailer for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived revealing new details about the God of Thunder’s latest adventure — including a trek to Olympus where Zeus (Russell Crowe) reigns supreme.

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

