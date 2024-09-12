Movies
Published September 12, 2024

Witness the Epic Conclusion in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Trailer

Eddie Brock returns in the new film, hitting theaters October 25.

by Marvel

Eddie Brock is back.

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters October 25. Watch the trailer above.

In this article: Venom (Eddie Brock)

