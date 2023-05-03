Movies and Specials to Watch on Disney+ Before ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

The Guardians of the Galaxy are getting ready to blast off one last ride together, but how did they get to Knowhere? Why is Groot a mid-sized sapling again? How did Nebula go from trying to kill all of them to a close ally? Where is Gamora? (Why is Gamora?) What’s this about kidnapping Kevin Bacon…?

If you’ve got questions before Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, diving into the past films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has answers. Before you head out to the theater (or maybe you’re already in the theater, panicking about what happened to Yondu), here’s what you need to watch before embarking on one last adventure with Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, Kraglin, Cosmo, and Gamora.

