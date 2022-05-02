Movies
Published May 2, 2022

Watch the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Red Carpet Premiere

Tune in on Monday, May 2 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT to watch the event live with the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' newest cinema event

by Marvel
Marvel will be at the live red carpet premiere of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnes— and you're invited to watch the show! Tune in to Marvel.com/StrangePremiere or watch below on Monday, May 2, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT to catch interviews with the cast and crew and more! Be sure to follow along online @Marvel @DrStrange and #DoctorStrange.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6, 2022. Advanced tickets now available!

Make sure to follow @DrStrange on Twitter and @DoctorStrangeOfficial on Instagram, and like "Doctor Strange" on Facebook for all the latest news and updates.

