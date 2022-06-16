Watch the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Red Carpet Premiere

Marvel will be at the live red carpet premiere of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder — you bring the popcorn, we’ll bring the lightning. Tune in to Marvel.com/ThorPremiere or watch below at 8:45 PM ET / 5:45 PM PT and be sure you’re following along online at @Marvel @Thor and @ThorOfficial to catch interviews with the cast and crew and more!

Thor: Love and Thunder finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Where will this quest take them? On a trek to Olympus where Zeus (Russell Crowe) reigns supreme, for starters.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Returning director Taika Waititi is back to helm Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

Adventure awaits, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8, 2022.

