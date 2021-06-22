Podcasts
Published June 22, 2021

Listen to Chapter 5 of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Now

Tune in on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, or wherever you like to listen!

by Marvel

In a post-apocalyptic future, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord finds Peter Quill and Rocket a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of the Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after all the world’s Super Villains have seized control.

In the barren, desolate wasteland of the mid-west as controlled by Doctor Doom, they encounter the ageless telepath Emma Frost, outlaw Ghost Riders, Doomwood locals, and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter. Who will find the Black Vortex first and what will be the price of its power?

1:49
Superpowers | Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord

Available now, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord transports you to this thrilling landscape of the mighty Marvel Multiverse. 

Today: Chapter Five. After Star-Lord's unsuccessful attempt to save Sebastian Warn, Cora makes arrangements for Star-Lord and Rocket to go into hiding at the Heaven and Hellfire, the most popular club in Doomwood. However, it's unclear if the club's proprietor, the eternally youthful telepath Emma Frost, is a friend or foe.

Tune in to the entire show so far, including today's new episode, "Heaven and Hellfire," on SiriusXMPandoraStitcherApple PodcastsSpotifyPocket Casts, or listen below...

For more information, visit www.Marvel.com/Wastelanders

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

New Character Poster Reveals the Loki Variant

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel is Now Open at Disneyland Paris

Comics

Who Is Ravonna Renslayer?

Games

Play for the Thanos Cup in Fortnite

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Rocket (Rocket Raccoon), Star-Lord (Peter Quill), Emma Frost, Kraven The Hunter (Sergei Kravinoff), Doctor Doom (Victor von Doom), Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord

Related

Podcasts

The Western Influences Behind 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord'

Go under the hood with series writer Benjamin Percy!

5 days ago

Games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Meet Your Newly-Formed Band of Legendary Misfits with These Character Posters

Hang on, this is gonna be a wild one!

5 days ago

Games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Get Ready to Rock with the Prequel Novel and Art Book

Marvel and Titan Books collaborate to publish official companion titles to the upcoming 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy' game!

5 days ago

Comics

Hellfire Gala Week 3: A New Era Begins with Treachery

Spoiler alert! Read through the ramifications of today's 'Planet-Size X-Men,' 'New Mutants,' and 'X-Corp'!

6 days ago