Tune Into the First Episode of ‘The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther’ Podcast

ON THE CREATION OF THE FIRST AFRICAN SUPER HERO:

Nic Stone: Let's take a trip back to 1965, a year before the Black Panther's debut. So in 1965, the Black Panther wasn't the Black Panther. He was the “Coal Tiger.”

Ben Saunders: So the “Coal Tiger” was the original name that Stan Lee and Jack Kirby came up with for his first African Super Hero, the character that would be introduced in the pages of [FANTASTIC FOUR #52] as the first Black Super Hero in the Marvel Universe. And I think what you see in the “Coal Tiger” conception is the idea sort of halfway to completion. They haven't actually figured out how to flip the script as dramatically as they ultimately ended up doing. And of course, in the end, the way that they did that was by creating Wakanda as this mythologized technologically advanced separatist African nation which could be imagined as somehow reversing every cliche about Africa that they had seen in [genre trope series] jungle adventure stories.

Nic Stone: And luckily for all of us, they reversed the name as well, because Black Panther has a way better ring to it than “Coal Tiger.” At the same time though, there was a lot going on in 1965 that may have inspired Stan and Jack to make such a radical new world...

ON THE SOCIAL BACKDROP BEHIND BLACK PANTHER:

John Jennings: There's a lot of social unrest on various fronts [in 1965], as far as like women's liberation, and civil rights issues, and all of the things. And of course, the Vietnam War is looming. And of course, America has never really been good at dealing—and I'm just being really kind about it—has never been really good about dealing with these issues around race, and about representation, and about equity in those areas.

Ben Saunders: The assumption about the readership was that this is for the emotionally immature, straight white male. But I think we should nevertheless be very cautious about going along with this widespread image of the audience in the industry, even though it was the industry's own perception of itself in some ways. I think it's really important to remember that, even if other kinds of fan have been historically rendered invisible, they were, of course, there. There has always been female fans, queer fans, and fans of color.

Nic Stone: And Black Panther's white fathers, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, they knew that. But they also knew they needed to warm up the assumed straight white male audience first. So Marvel starts including racial diversity in background characters. Now I know that sounds small, but these are the breadcrumbs that would eventually lead to Black panther's debut.

Ben Saunders: So the Panther is created—I don't think there's any question about this—in response to shifting cultural awareness around ideas of race both within the United States and internationally.

ON T’CHALLA’S PIVOTAL FIRST APPEARANCE:

John Jennings: His creation, his presence had to be like really, really substantial, because he's introduced in FANTASTIC FOUR #52 and issue #53 on 1966 before the Black Panther Party starts calling itself that so you have these like really, really tripped out connections there.

Nic Stone: To be clear, there's no deliberate connection between Marvel's Black Panther and the Black Panther Party. But it's safe to say that comics' first Black Super Hero made just as much of a splash. Jack Kirby had a knack for making static images really dynamic. And the Black Panther was no different.