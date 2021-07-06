Podcasts
Published July 6, 2021

Prepare to Infiltrate Doctor Doom's Compound in Today's 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord'

Tune in on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, or wherever you like to listen!

by Marvel

In a post-apocalyptic future, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord finds Peter Quill and Rocket a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of the Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after all the world’s Super Villains have seized control.

In the barren, desolate wasteland of the mid-west as controlled by Doctor Doom, they encounter the ageless telepath Emma Frost, outlaw Ghost Riders, Doomwood locals, and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter. Who will find the Black Vortex first, and what will be the price of its power?

2:12
Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord | Official Trailer

Available now, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord transports you to this thrilling landscape of the mighty Marvel Multiverse. 

Today: Chapter Seven. While Rocket and Joanna Forge try to find something strong enough to cut through adamantium collars, Emma, Cora and Star-Lord make a plan to infiltrate Doom's compound and head down into the mines. 

Tune in to the entire show so far, including today's new episode, "Catching Fire," on SiriusXMPandoraStitcherApple PodcastsSpotifyPocket Casts, or listen below...

For more information, visit www.Marvel.com/Wastelanders

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Gear

Visit New Asgard with Bro Thor in Latest LEGO Set

Podcasts

Prepare to Infiltrate Doctor Doom's Compound in Today's 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord'

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: First Look At Brand-New Spidey Funkos, Figures, and More

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Listen to the Digital Soundtrack for Loki: Volume 1 (Episodes 1-3) Now

3:33

Ask Marvel

Natasha & Yelena's Road Trip Playlist?! | Ask Marvel

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Doctor Doom (Victor von Doom), Emma Frost, Star-Lord (Peter Quill), Rocket (Rocket Raccoon), Kraven The Hunter (Sergei Kravinoff), Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

The Guardians of the Galaxy Clash with the Avengers in 'Target: Kree' Prose Novel

The action-packed novel by Stuart Moore is set in the world of the 'Marvel: Crisis Protocol' game!

5 days ago

Comics

The Comics History of Scarlet Witch and Magneto

Explore their tumultuous history that led to the shocking events of ‘X-Factor’ #10, out in comic shops now!

6 days ago

Podcasts

Listen to the Latest Episode of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord'

Tune in on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, or wherever you like to listen!

1 week ago

Comics

Dormammu Lays Siege to Al Ewing's New Age of Space in "The Last Annihilation"

The galaxy-spanning Marvel crossover begins on July 21st in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' #16!

1 week ago