Published June 21, 2021

Marvel's Voices to Celebrate Authenticity of Voice in Brand New Season

Season 4 will premiere on Friday, June 25, and everywhere you listen to podcasts on Monday, June 28!

by Christine Dinh

Marvel's Voices returns with Season 4, and you can a preview of what's to come this season here:

On this new season of Marvel's Voices, the go-to destination for diverse perspectives, host Angélique Roché will dive deeper on the topic of authenticity of voice.

In the Marvel's Voices Season 4 trailer above, Angélique gives you a preview of discussions of real-life experiences storytellers share with their work. Upcoming guests include author Justin A. Reynolds, editor Chris Cooper, and the voice talent behind Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord.

Across the 50+ episodes of the first three seasons, Angélique held in-depth conversations with storytellers, from actors Anthony Mackie and Jeremie Harris, writers Gene Luen Yang and Dr. Eve L. Ewing, artists Javier Garron and Natacha Bustos, and comedians Ronny Chieng and Janelle James, about their creative processes, collaborations, and professional journeys within, and outside, the Marvel Universe. Marvel’s Voices strives to give listeners a fun conversation, a one-of- a-kind perspective and a unique insider look at their favorite Marvel stories and storytellers while spotlighting creatives and characters of color.

You can listen to Marvel’s Voices this season on the SiriusXM app the day before it’s available everywhere else. It’s included in most SiriusXM subscriptions. Download the app for free today to start listening. Episode 1 is out on Sirius XM on Friday, June 25, and available the following Monday, June 28 on Apple Podcasts, SpotifyPandora, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, and everywhere you listen to podcasts.

For more information on Marvel's Voices, head over to www.marvel.com/voices!

Comics

Ms. Marvel Returns in New Comic Series From Best-Selling Author Samira Ahmed

Movies

There’s No Stopping Florence Pugh’s Yelena in Marvel Studios’ Black Widow

Podcasts

Listen to the Latest Chapter of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Today

Games

Save the Universe (Probably) with 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy'

Movies

Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff Journey From 'Iron Man 2' to 'Black Widow'

