Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel Now Streaming on Disney+

“I’m a Super Hero now. So that’s normal. I can’t even put it into words how cool this is,” Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani beams as she explains what it’s like to take on the titular character in the Disney+ series. And it’s still only just the beginning of her cosmic adventure across the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The latest installment of Assembled takes viewers on a journey bringing the long-awaited global phenomenon to life. To behind-the-scenes every step of the way with immersive footage from the making of the series, along with interviews on set with the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel. And, of course, watch Vellani become the beloved, fan-favorite Super Hero right before our eyes.