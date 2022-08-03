TV Shows
Published August 3, 2022

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel Now Streaming on Disney+

Our own little Ms. Marvel.

by Rachel Paige

“I’m a Super Hero now. So that’s normal. I can’t even put it into words how cool this is,” Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani beams as she explains what it’s like to take on the titular character in the Disney+ series. And it’s still only just the beginning of her cosmic adventure across the Marvel Cinematic Universe! 

The latest installment of Assembled takes viewers on a journey bringing the long-awaited global phenomenon to life. To behind-the-scenes every step of the way with immersive footage from the making of the series, along with interviews on set with the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel. And, of course, watch Vellani become the beloved, fan-favorite Super Hero right before our eyes. 

ms. marvel assembled

MS. MARVEL IS NOW STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+. 

Looking for more Kamala? Follow Ms. Marvel on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram, and find Marvel on TikTok

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

3:14

Trailers & Extras

Marvel Studios' The Multiverse Saga Revealed at Hall H

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Trailer and Poster Released

TV Shows

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Trailer and Poster Released

TV Shows

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Daredevil: Born Again' Announced

Movies

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts' Announced

In this article: Ms. Marvel, Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan)

Related

Comics

The Easter Egg Comics in Marvel Studios’ ‘Ms. Marvel’ Explained

We spoke to Sana Amanat, Kamala Khan’s co-creator and ‘Ms. Marvel’ executive producer, about the comic influences behind the show!

5 days ago

TV Shows

'Ms. Marvel': Behind the Scenes Images with the Cast and Crew

Explore new images from the show!

2 weeks ago

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Ms. Marvel' Episode 6

Embiggen.

2 weeks ago

TV Shows

‘Ms. Marvel’ Star Iman Vellani Does Reddit AMA

Yes, she talked a lot about Iron Man…

2 weeks ago