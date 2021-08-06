Go Behind-the-Scenes with 'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends'

As songwriter/composer Patrick Stump points out, "It's Spidey but it's also his amazing friends. Spidey couldn't succeed without his friends."

Supervising producer Chris Moreno shares the approach to the series, "We're taking these characters and we're introducing them to a younger audience who's meeting them for the first time," as well as acknowledges the comic book inspiration for the series' visual elements, noting the "panels" and "old printing dot patterns."

Lori Mozilo, vice president, original programming, at Disney Junior reveals that the supporting characters Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy team up with are "of paramount importance" for the universe the series is building, "The team calls upon additional Marvel heroes: Ms. Marvel, Black Panther, and Hulk."

Mozilo adds, "We talked to people, particularly super fans of Marvel, that this is the show they were waiting for when they were little kids."

Speaking to the three lead heroes' powers, Mozilo describes, "Peter and Miles and Gwen all have the classic Spider-power that Spider-Man has. Any additional powers that Peter has are from his inventions."

Calling out Peter's inventions, Moreno states, "Trace-e is Peter's part-pet, part-helper. The name itself is based off of the Spider-Tracer from the comic books, which was a little device that Spidey could use to stick on things and track them." Learn more about Trace-e below!