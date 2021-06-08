Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump Performs Theme Song for 'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends'

Of his involvement with the series, Stump said, "When I was approached to write the music for Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, I was first just excited to hear that Disney Junior was doing this show, and secondly, I think it took me all of 10 minutes to say yes and start writing the theme song in my head. As a lifelong Marvel fan, this is a dream come true for me, and I can't wait for kids and families, including my own kids, to see the show when it premieres this summer."

In addition to his work as lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist of Fall Out Boy, Stump has worked as a producer, writer, and performer with a wide range of artists, including Elton John, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars. He also co-wrote, performed and produced the song "Immortals" for Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award®-winning feature film Big Hero 6.

As first announced at D23 Expo 2019, Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends tells the story of Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, who together form Team Spidey and embark on heroic adventures to protect their community. Geared towards preschoolers and their families, the series models the importance of teamwork and helping others and highlights themes of friendship, cooperation and problem-solving.