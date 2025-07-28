Watch the First Trailer for Marvel Animation’s ‘Eyes of Wakanda’

Ready to return to Wakanda?

Marvel Animation has unveiled the first trailer for Eyes of Wakanda, the upcoming animated series following brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. The four-episode action-adventure show will premiere Aug. 1, exclusively on Disney+.

Created by Todd Harris, Eyes of Wakanda centers on an elite group of secretive Wakandan warriors — the Hatut Zaraze. These heroes are some of the few Wakandans to venture outside of their nation’s borders, traversing the globe to retrieve valuable Vibranium artifacts. Each of the show’s four episodes is set in a different place and time, as the Hatut Zaraze infiltrate dangerous situations and fight to keep Vibranium out of enemy hands.