Watch the First Trailer for Marvel Animation’s ‘Eyes of Wakanda’
The stunning animated series will stream exclusively on Disney+, beginning Aug. 1.
Ready to return to Wakanda?
Marvel Animation has unveiled the first trailer for Eyes of Wakanda, the upcoming animated series following brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. The four-episode action-adventure show will premiere Aug. 1, exclusively on Disney+.
Created by Todd Harris, Eyes of Wakanda centers on an elite group of secretive Wakandan warriors — the Hatut Zaraze. These heroes are some of the few Wakandans to venture outside of their nation’s borders, traversing the globe to retrieve valuable Vibranium artifacts. Each of the show’s four episodes is set in a different place and time, as the Hatut Zaraze infiltrate dangerous situations and fight to keep Vibranium out of enemy hands.
The voice cast of Eyes of Wakanda includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose.
Harris serves as the series’ director and executive producer, and he has a long history in the MCU, working closely with director Ryan Coogler as a storyboard artist on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Eyes of Wakanda is produced in partnership with Proximity Media’s Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Kalia King. The show is executive produced by Ryan Coogler, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt.
Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda will premiere Aug. 1, exclusively on Disney+
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!