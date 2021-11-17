TV Shows
Published November 17, 2021

‘Hawkeye’: Unwrap New Character Posters

Two episodes premiere on November 24!

by Rachel Paige

‘Tis the season — for brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye

Because the best presents come with a bow (get it? GET IT?), ahead of the release of the Disney+ series, take a look at three new posters, featuring everyone’s favorite trio: Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, and Pizza Dog. Two of them literally, do come with a bow (and arrows). 

Get into the holiday spirit, and find the three new posters in the gallery below.

The six-part Marvel event kicks off with two episodes, streaming exclusively on Disney+ on November 24!

Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer, and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

Looking for more festive cheer? Follow Hawkeye on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: A Universe of Villains Arrive in the New Trailer

Comics

A Brief History of the Darkhold

Comics

The Biggest Wolverine Story of All Time Begins... See the Covers for 'X Lives of Wolverine' #1 Now

Podcasts

Listen to Chapter 6 of 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye' Today

Comics

Doctor Strange Summons the All-New Defenders

