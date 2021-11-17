‘Hawkeye’: Unwrap New Character Posters

‘Tis the season — for brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye.

Because the best presents come with a bow (get it? GET IT?), ahead of the release of the Disney+ series, take a look at three new posters, featuring everyone’s favorite trio: Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, and Pizza Dog. Two of them literally, do come with a bow (and arrows).

Get into the holiday spirit, and find the three new posters in the gallery below.

The six-part Marvel event kicks off with two episodes, streaming exclusively on Disney+ on November 24!

Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer, and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

Looking for more festive cheer? Follow Hawkeye on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more.