TV Shows
Published August 3, 2022

'I Am Groot': Branch Out With A New Poster From the Series

New short streaming August 10 on Disney+!

by Rachel Paige
I am groot

A new poster for Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot has arrived, and you know what Groot would say about this: “I am Groot!” 

The collection of shorts, arriving August 10 on Disney+, follows Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars. What could possibly go wrong? Witness the little sapling as he gets into misadventures, with a tease of the first short in the poster above titled "GROOT'S FIRST STEPS." 

I Am Groot, five original shorts featuring several new and unusual characters, stars everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

I Am Groot launches exclusively on Disney+ August 10, with all five shorts available for viewing.

Movies

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Teaser Trailer and Poster Released

TV Shows

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Trailer and Poster Released

TV Shows

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Daredevil: Born Again' Announced

Movies

SDCC 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts' Announced

In this article: Groot, I Am Groot, Disney+

