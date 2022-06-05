TV Shows
Published June 5, 2022

Chill Out with the First Poster for ‘I Am Groot’

“I am Groot,” - Groot

by Rachel Paige
I Am Groot

The days are getting longer and the weather’s getting warmer, and you know what Groot has to say about that? “I am Groot!” And that roughly translates to: “Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot” is coming soon to Disney+!” 

The series of original shorts —following Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble among the stars — premieres on August 10 exclusively on Disney+. Take a look at the brand new poster for the series above, featuring a very relaxed little Baby Groot just chilling out with his favorite tunes.

I Am Groot premieres August 10 exclusively on Disney+. 

