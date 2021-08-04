TV Shows
Published August 4, 2021

Three New Episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends Are Now Streaming

Watch now, exclusively on Disney+!

by Rachel Paige

Sometimes before you move forward into new possibilities, you have to return back to the beginning. Three new episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends are now streaming on Disney+, exploring the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Peggy Carter: LEGENDS recounts how Peggy Carter aided Captain America and became a founding member of S.H.I.E.L.D. 

The Avengers Initiative: LEGENDS recounts how “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” assembled to fight the ballets no one else could. 

The Ravagers: LEGENDS recounts the exploits of the Ravagers and traces the unique journey of their leader, Yondu. 

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios: Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+ — setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios: Legends weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Want more exciting information about Phase 4? Find the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe news right here — and stay tuned for more!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Looking for more Marvel movies and shows to stream? Check out everything on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ right here, and where to find all your favorite Super Heroes right hereSign up for Disney+ and start streaming now!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Black Widow, Yelena Belova, and More Go Up Against a New Villain in 'Black Widow' #12

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission Recap: Thor's Stormbreaker

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Journey Across the Timestream and Beyond in New 'Kang the Conqueror' #1 Covers

Culture & Lifestyle

Avengers Campus: Heroic Menu Pairings at Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’ is Now Streaming on Disney+

In this article: Marvel Studios: Legends, Disney+, Peggy Carter, Avengers, Nick Fury, Yondu

Related

TV Shows

Explore the ‘What If…?’ Multiverse in New Featurette

"The stories you thought you knew are nothing like you remember.”

7 hours ago

TV Shows

‘What If…?’: Captain Carter and Steve Rogers Join the Fight in New Clip

They can do this all day.

18 hours ago

Comics

Read These What If...? Comic Stories

Save big on ‘What If?’ digital trades and issues in the Marvel Comics App.

1 day ago

Comics

What's Coming to Marvel Unlimited This August

Enter a world without Avengers in ‘Heroes Reborn,’ plus new solo series starring Shang-Chi and Reptil!

2 days ago