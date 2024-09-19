Listen to ‘The Ballad of the Witches’ Road’ and More Music from ‘Agatha All Along’

Gather your coven: Music from Agatha All Along is here.

Hollywood Records has released Songs from Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Episodes 1 & 2), celebrating the music of Marvel’s new Disney+ television series. The digital release includes two versions of the song “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road,” written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Let It Go" and "Remember Me”).

Songs from Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along (Episodes 1 & 2) is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital platforms. Listen to the official playlist here.

Anderson-Lopez and Lopez previously penned the breakout hit song “Agatha All Along” from WandaVision, and for the new series, they set out to write “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” as an “ancient, powerful, witchy hymn.” The song plays thematically and practically throughout the entire show.

“The Ballad of the Witches’ Road (Sacred Chant Version)” debuted in August, when stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, and Aubrey Plaza took the stage at D23 2024 to perform the song live in front of an audience of thousands.

“It was even more fun to record with the inimitable Kathryn Hahn, Patti Lu-freaking-Pone and the rest of this incredible coven,” Anderson-Lopez and Lopez say. “We challenged them with some pretty complex vocal writing, and everyone rose to the occasion and slayed.”

"The Ballad of the Witches' Road (True Crime Version)”, performed by singer-songwriter Matthew Mayfield, also debuts in the series' first episode.

The series theme song “Agatha’s Theme” with music written and composed by Christophe Beck (Frozen, Hawkeye, and WandaVision) and Michael Paraskevas (Unspoken and Hawkeye) is also now available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

The Music From Agatha All Along vinyl album is also set for release on November 1 and is now available for pre-order.

Agatha All Along is streaming now on Disney+, with new episodes on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.