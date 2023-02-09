TV Shows
Published February 9, 2023

'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends' Welcomes Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump to the Gang!

A brand new song AND appearing in an episode? Spidey and Patrick Stump are ready to rock!

by Marvel
Patrick Stump on Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Earlier today it was revealed that fans of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends not only have a new song to enjoy but also a new character entering the Marvel Universe  in the hit TV show. Patrick Stump, of the band Fall Out Boy, will portray "The Announcer," a new character to first appear on a new episode of Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends coming to Disney Junior and Disney Channel this week.  Check out his appearance here:

During the episode, a new song is unveiled as Spidey and the gang perform their new rock song, “Watch Out,” composed by Patrick Stump. You can see the full performance below and keep and eye out for Doc Ock and her Rocktoobots trapped by webs and enjoying the tune. In addition you eagle eyed fans can spot Green Golbin, Rhino and Electro all rocking out.

Swing into the fun on Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends on Disney Junior and Disney Channel this week!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

4:57

Trailers & Extras

Best Of Red Carpet Moments | Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Kicks Off Its Avengers 60th Anniversary Celebration For 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends' Welcomes Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump to the Gang!

Culture & Lifestyle

Moon Girl Heads to Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Podcasts

Marvel Entertainment And Audible Present 'Marvel’s Wastelanders' Internationally In Multiple Languages

In this article: Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Toys for Marvel Kids

Get ready to play with Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Thor, Black Panther, Groot and more.

2 months ago

TV Shows

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends New Song: “Merry Spidey Christmas”

Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy takes us behind the scenes of the new song.

3 months ago

Comics

Marvel Reveals Its 2023 Free Comic Book Day Titles

Learn about the four Free Comic Book Day Titles coming to your local comic shop on May 6!

3 months ago

Culture & Lifestyle

First-looks Of Spidey, Miles Morales, And Ghost-Spider From The All-New ‘Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza’

Featuring Debut Performances of Characters From Disney Junior’s Hit Series ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ and other Disney Junior hits!

5 months ago