‘Moon Knight’: See Pictures From the Red Carpet Launch Event

Moon Knight has arrived — in Hollywood that is. Tuesday night, the stars and creative team of Marvel Studios’ latest original series, Moon Knight, walked the red carpet ahead of a special Launch Event.

Stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy along with cast members Antonia Salib, Ann Akinjirin, David Ganly, Sofia Danu, Karim El Hakim, Fernanda Andrade, Shaun Scott, Rey Lucas, and Díana Bermudez, joined directors Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead, head writer Jeremy Slater, and executive producers Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Grant Curtis for a walk down the red carpet. Take a look at some of the pictures from the event in the photo gallery below!

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson, and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Moon Knight premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 30.

Embrace the chaos and follow Moon Knight on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.