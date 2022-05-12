‘Moon Knight’: How The Visual Development Team Brought Moon Knight and Mr. Knight to Life

Moon Knight and Mr. Knight are just different sides of the same coin, so while they might share a lot of common similarities, visually they are vastly different. So just how do you create two different Avatars of Khonshu?

For Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, the visual development team — Ryan Meinerding, head of visual development, and Rodney Fuentebella, visual development supervisor for Moon Knight — worked hard to create two distinctive looks for Marc Spector and Steven Grant. What would be the best contrast, considering they are both dressed in all white?

Turning to the comics for inspiration, the team worked to make Moon Knight, “feel like he’s a warrior, or tactile or mixing those two things together. Something that feels Egyptian, and something that feels ancient.” However, he felt too tactile at points, so his look then shifted to something “that would allow us to get something to get Super Hero and Egyptian together.”

Mr. Knight, as viewers know, creates something based on what he thinks his suit is. But he can’t just be a person in an all-white suit, and still needed to feel like a hero — and also have a duality to him.

Explore how both characters came to life (and work together), in the video above!

All episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now streaming exclusively on Disney+!

Embrace the chaos and follow 'Moon Knight' on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.