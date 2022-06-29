'Ms. Marvel' | Every Song Featured in Episode 4

Pack your bags, we're headed to Karachi. The fourth episode of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel takes a trip halfway around the world from Jersey City as Kamala Khan and her mother, Muneeba, travel to go see Kamala's grandmother — the much-discussed Sana.

Curious about all the music featured in the episode 'Seeing Red'? Don't worry, we've got the handy list for you below!

EVERY SONG FEATURED IN EPISODE 4 OF MS. MARVEL:

Summer Nights (feat. Wisechild) — RAAGINDER

Indian Drummers — CHARLES JAMES NICHOLAS CASEY, JOHNNY KALSI, STEVEN GUY HELLIER

Bahon Mein Aa Gori — APM MUSIC

Dheemi Dheemi — A-ZAL, A KHAN & FARAD

Aroh (Ever Growing) — UNIVERSAL MUSIC PRODUCTION

Jashn Ki Shaam (feat. Jatinder Singh) — SIDHANT KAPOOR

Come Arond (Main) — WARNER CHAPPELL PRODUCTION MUSIC

Punjabi Rockers — ALI KAHN BAND

Sun Sun Dil Di Pukaar — 5 ALARM MUSIC

Baajare Da Sitta (Yip Wong Remix) —5 ALARM MUSIC

Move With It - EXTREME MUSIC

Pasoori — SHAE GILL, ALI SETHI

AAG (feat. Naseebo Lal) — TALAL QURESHI

Disco Deewane — NAZIA HASSAN

Doobne De (Reprise) — HASSAN & ROSHAAN

Babia — SAJJAD ALI

Mera Laung Gawacha — MUSARRAT NAZIR

Up Inna — CADENZA, M.I.A., GUILTYBEATZ

