Embrace the Chaos with a New ‘Moon Knight’ Cover on Empire Magazine

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight on Disney+, dive into the pages of the latest edition of Empire Magazine to discover more about the upcoming show — and the latest Marvel hero.

The new issue, which arrives February 17 on stands, features interviews with stars Oscar Isaac, and Ethan Hawke, Kevin Feige, director Mohamed Diab, writer Jeremy Slater along with some new images of the highly anticipated show. As Empire teases in the preview, “It’s the ultimate insight into a brave, brutal, and brilliantly weird new corner of the MCU.” Find the two new magazine covers below!