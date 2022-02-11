TV Shows
Published February 11, 2022

Embrace the Chaos with a New ‘Moon Knight’ Cover on Empire Magazine

Stream the brand new series on March 30.

by Rachel Paige

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight on Disney+, dive into the pages of the latest edition of Empire Magazine to discover more about the upcoming show — and the latest Marvel hero. 

The new issue, which arrives February 17 on stands, features interviews with stars Oscar Isaac, and Ethan Hawke, Kevin Feige, director Mohamed Diab, writer Jeremy Slater along with some new images of the highly anticipated show. As Empire teases in the preview, “It’s the ultimate insight into a brave, brutal, and brilliantly weird new corner of the MCU.” Find the two new magazine covers below!

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.  

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson, and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Moon Knight premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 30. 

