'Save the City' Musical Number from 'Hawkeye' Now Available

In an exclusive interview with Marvel.com, Wittman previously revealed, "We were in the middle of the very worst part of the pandemic. When we were writing it was like when people would go and bang on pots and pans for the hospital workers, first responders. It all seemed to fit into the universe that we were writing to. So, the notion of ‘someone please save New York,’ was the battle cry of [the song].”

The Hawkeye: Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-3) soundtrack with score composed by Christophe Beck and Michael Paraskevas is set for release on December 10 and will be followed by Hawkeye: Vol. 2 (Episodes 4-6) with score by Christophe Beck on December 24.

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Hawkeye is helmed by Executive Producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. The first two episodes of “Hawkeye” are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.

The six-part Marvel event kicks off with two episodes, streaming exclusively on Disney+ now!

