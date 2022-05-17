TV Shows
Published May 17, 2022

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’: First Trailer Introduces Jennifer Walters

You’ll like her when she’s angry.

by Rachel Paige

Meet Jennifer Walters, attorney at law…who also just happens to be She-Hulk, too. 

During The Walt Disney Company’s 2022 Upfront presentation today, executive producer Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel, welcomed star Tatiana Maslany to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the pair shared details about the upcoming series —  including the August 17 launch date exclusively on Disney+! 

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, the series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

she-hulk

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres exclusively on Disney+ on August 17. 

