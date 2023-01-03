TV Shows
Published January 3, 2023

SNEAK PEEK: 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur'

Fighting Super Villains with style, coming to the Disney Channel on February 10!

by Marvel

Get ready because 'Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' is coming soon! And now you can get a sneak peek at the action, as Lunella and Devil Dinosaur bring a new level of style to Super Heroes. 

'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' is based on the hit comic books from Marvel and is all about Lunella, Marvel's first African American teenage girl Super Hero and her pal, Devil Dinosaur. The series stars Siamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder. Behind the scenes, Grammy Award-winning Raphael Saadiq serves as the series executive music producer and the series is executive-produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter.

'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' premieres on the Disney Channel on February 10th, and shortly thereafter on Disney+.

