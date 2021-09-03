TV Shows
Published September 3, 2021

'Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends’: Mayhem Ensues for Team Spidey

A brand-new episode of the new original series for pre-schoolers airs on Disney Junior and Disney Channel today!

by Marvel
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Go, WEB, go!

Team Spidey is back with a brand-new episode of Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, airing today on Disney Channel (9am EDT/PDT) and Disney Junior (12:30pm and 7:30pm EDT/PDT)!

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends

“Mother’s Day Mayhem”

Doc Ock’s escape from jail interrupts the Spidey Team’s Mother’s Day picnic.

“Not-So-Fun House”

Miles must make big decisions to save his mom from Green Goblin’s not-so-fun-funhouse.

 

If that's not enough to get your Spidey-Senses tinglin', we hope you caught our news last month in your webs! A second season of Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends is on its way, and we couldn't have done it without you and the awesome little ones in your life.

The series follows Team Spidey (Peter ParkerMiles Morales and Gwen Stacy), and their adventures as the young heroes team up with HulkMs. Marvel, and Black Panther to defeat evil foes like RhinoDoc Ock, and Green Goblin, and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. The series voice cast includes Benjamin Valic (Sonic the Hedgehog) as Peter Parker, Lily Sanfelippo (Disney Junior's The Chicken Squad) as Gwen Stacy and Jakari Fraser (Ben Is Back) as Miles Morales. 

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends is produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Entertainment in association with Atomic Productions. For season one, Harrison Wilcox (Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest) is executive producer, and Steve Grover (Hello Ninja) is supervising producer. Chris Moreno (Disney Junior's Muppet Babies) and Chris Gilligan (Disney Junior's T.O.T.S.) serve as supervising director and consulting director, respectively. Bart Jennett (Gigantosaurus) is story editor, and Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is the series' composer and also performs the theme song. 

Episodes air on Disney Junior and Disney Channel, and will be available shortly in DisneyNOW. Check local listings for re-airings.

