WandaVision's 'Agatha All Along' Conjures Up Grammy Nomination

Nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards were announced earlier today, and we can only imagine the folks over in Westview are celebrating!

"Agatha All Along" from Episode 7 of Marvel Studios' hit series WandaVision is nominated in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category. The song, written by songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, features Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall and Gerald White.

Speaking about "Agatha All Along" to Marvel.com earlier this year, Anderson-Lopez shares Agatha "gets her own theme song that is in, sort of, The Munsters, Addams Family, kind of, witchy, ghoulish feeling." Want to hear more from Anderson-Lopez and Lopez break down each of the theme songs featured in WandaVision, head here! And learn more about Anderson-Lopez with 'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

Earlier this month, during the Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special — currently streaming exclusively on Disney+ — it was revealed that Emmy-nominee Kathryn Hahn will reprise her role as Agatha Harkness for a brand new Disney+ series, Agatha: House of Harkness. Agatha: House of Harkness will reveal more about the character first introduced in WandaVision. Jac Schaefer, who served as head writer and executive producer on WandaVision, returns for Agatha: House of Harkness. For now, learn more about Hahn with 'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Kathryn Hahn.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on January 31, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The absolute bop of a song — which Kathryn Hahn lends her voice to — is available on music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora.

Listen to songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's original songs on Marvel Studios' WandaVision — all episodes now streaming on Disney+! Or listen to the soundtracks for Episode 1 - 9 over at http://hollywoodrecs.co/WandaVision!

