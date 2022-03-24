TV Shows
Published March 24, 2022

Discover What Makes Moon Knight In New Featurette

Embrace the chaos March 30 on Disney+.

by Rachel Paige

What makes Moon Knight Moon Knight? Just who is Layla? And what makes Arthur Harrow tick? These questions — and more — will all be answered in Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, but ahead of that, dive into the latest featurette from the series, revealing a little bit more about the characters viewers are soon going to meet.

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. 

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson, and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Moon Knight premieres exclusively on Disney+ on March 30. 

Moon Knight

