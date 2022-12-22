What Did Peter Do? 'Amazing Spider-Man' Writer Zeb Wells Teases the Big Reveal

MARVEL.COM: Your AMAZING SPIDER-MAN run makes it clear that Peter Parker has a lot to answer for – but we don't know what the question is, even 20 issues later. What led you to structure the book around the mystery in this way? What did that pacing allow you to do with the story, that perhaps you couldn't have if you revealed the answers at the end of the first arc?

ZEB WELLS: We went back and forth a lot and even thought about revealing it all in issue 6, but we kept thinking of stories we wanted to tell before the big reveal.

MARVEL.COM: Spider-Man has always had that ol' Parker luck, but he feels particularly downtrodden in this story. How did you approach the balance between his current situation and the zippy, quippy Wall-Crawler we all know and love?

ZEB WELLS: There's no better way to explore and test Peter's humor and resolve than by throwing the kitchen sink at him. His quips work best when they're a distraction from the tougher things happening in his life. I didn't want to lose the humor, but I wanted to juxtapose it with some darkness.