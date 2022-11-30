What You Need to Know for 'Dark Web'

BEN REILLY

A clone of Peter Parker, Reilly has operated as both the Scarlet Spider and Spider-Man since his introduction. However, Reilly hasn’t always been a good guy. Miles Warren, AKA the Jackal, repeatedly killed and resurrected the clone he created, doing immense damage to Reilly’s psyche in the process. After taking on the mantle of the Jackal for a time, Reilly reformed himself, but the recent “Beyond” storyline in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) saw him return to villainy once again.

In “Beyond,” Reilly began operating as Spider-Man again, but he didn’t act alone. This time around, Reilly had the backing of the mysterious Beyond Corporation, which obtained the rights to Spider-Man following the failure of Parker Industries. Although Parker was initially against Reilly being Spider-Man, the classic hero was injured and assailed with deadly radiation during a battle with the U-Foes. As he fought for his life against radiation poisoning, Ben took over for him and protected New York City.

The storyline revealed Reilly was living at Beyond Tower with his girlfriend, Janine Godbe, whom the corporation had sprung from prison. Things seemed good for a time, but the duo soon discovered that all was not well thanks to Doctor Otto Octavius, who stole a bunch of sensitive data from the company while attempting to find a cure for Parker’s radiation poisoning. This data proved Beyond was not only unethical, but creating supervillains as part of its schemes.

When Reilly got ahold of the information, he soon learned that Beyond had manipulated his memories and taken away, amongst other things, the trauma he’d experienced at the hands of the Jackal. The company attempted to erase what Reilly had learned about them but damaged his mind and moral compass even more in the process, taking away the critical life lessons given to Parker by Uncle Ben.

Godbe escaped with the data and attempted to expose Beyond. In response, Beyond sicced Dr. Ashley Kafka, AKA Queen Goblin, on her and the person she turned to: Parker’s longtime love interest Mary Jane Watson. Reilly saved Godbe from Queen Goblin, but he left Watson at the mercy of the deadly villain as a result of his new moral compass. Reilly later teamed up with Parker and the Daughters of the Dragon to stop Beyond. However, he grew increasingly unstable and ended up coming to blows with Parker when he attempted to forcibly take Parker’s memories from him via a special device. Parker won the fight, and Reilly seemingly allowed himself to die as Beyond’s headquarters crumbled around him. In reality, though, the clone survived and took on the mantle of Chasm.