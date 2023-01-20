The Avengers Stand Against a Cascade of World-Ending Cataclysms in New Run by Jed Mackay and C.F. Villa

This May, superstar writer Jed MacKay and Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa will take the reins of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a new run of AVENGERS just in time for the team’s milestone 60th anniversary!

MacKay and Villa’s AVENGERS will follow Jason Aaron’s monumental work on the title, currently wrapping up in the epic AVENGERS ASSEMBLE crossover. Readers will be introduced to an all-new Avengers lineup led by Captain Marvel that includes Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and Vision. This team of some of Marvel’s greatest icons will assemble when they’re gifted with knowledge of THE TRIBULATION EVENTS, a series of grand-scale disasters that will spark upheaval throughout the known universe. Influential artist Stuart Immonen will make a celebrated return to Marvel Comics for the title, providing the ongoing series with breathtaking covers.

Fans got their first glimpse at MacKay’s overarching AVENGERS plan in last month’s year-ending one-shot, TIMELESS. Readers followed Kang in his hunt for the unobtainable “MISSING MOMENT,” an ambitious quest that put him in direct conflict with the Twilight Court, a group of strange super heroes led by the mysterious Myrddin. Now, a dangerous game is afoot and the prize is greater than anything imaginable… Enter the AVENGERS! Will they be able to triumph in the face of the Tribulation Events and learn the truth behind these earth-shattering threats? Or will they be reduced to mere pawns in an extraordinary scheme beyond their comprehension?

In addition to awe-inspiring new villains and never-before-seen architects of the cosmos, the upcoming saga will weave together insurmountable stakes and drama as the Avengers’ new missions take a heavy toll on the team’s trust in each other. The Tribulation Events will challenge the Avengers in bold ways and force them to prove, without a doubt, that they’re the most powerful force in the Marvel Universe. It all kicks off with a bang in May’s AVENGERS #1 when the Avengers confront Terminus and prepare for the first of the Tribulation Events: THE FALL OF THE IMPOSSIBLE CITY!

The Star. The Icon. The Witch. The Construct. The God. The Engineer. The King. The world is ever in peril, and a new team of Avengers mobilizes to meet any dangers that dare threaten the planet. But when Terminus attacks, a new and insidious danger rears its head: one that the Avengers know all too well, and one that comes to them in the most dangerous of guises—that of a friend.

"I'm extremely excited to be launching the latest chapter of AVENGERS with my old BLACK CAT teammate C.F. Villa!” MacKay expressed. “I grew up on the Avengers, weaving in and out of their 60s and 70s exploits as a kid, and having the opportunity to plot the course of Earth's Mightiest Heroes is a rush, especially coming from the street-level and/or weirdo niche I've been working in over the last couple of years. This is big, loud Avengers stuff—nothing in this story should ever feel small or inconsequential, and our lineup reflects that. Heavy hitters and iconic Avengers are to the fore—The Tribulation Events are coming, and only the Avengers can take them on."