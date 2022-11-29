What You Need to Know for 'Avengers Assemble'

The Avengers

When the current run on AVENGERS (2018) kicked off, Mephisto was imprisoned at the Hotel Inferno as a result of DOCTOR STRANGE: DAMNATION (2018). Early on in the run, Moon Knight and Khonshu discovered that the demon—while imprisoned in Las Vegas—had formed a plan that could threaten reality as they knew it. In response, they took down the Avengers and used their powers to usher in the Age of Khonshu, killing the imprisoned Mephisto and various versions of him from across the Multiverse in the process. By the end of the storyline, Moon Knight came to recognize Khonshu’s tyranny and turned on his patron, helping the Avengers end the Age of Khonshu. However, Mephisto’s plans were only just beginning.

Around that time, Mephisto also revived Phil Coulson, who had died during the events of SECRET EMPIRE (2017), and gave him the Pandemonium Cube. Coulson used the Cube to rewrite reality, creating a version of Earth on which the Avengers never existed; in their place, the Squadron Supreme became the world’s main Super Hero team. Fortunately, though, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes were again able to restore their reality. The event—known as HEROES REBORN (2021)—served a secret purpose for Mephisto: it allowed him to demonstrate to versions of himself from across the Multiverse just how effective they could be if they banded together to change reality.

These Mephistos formed the Council of Red, which proceeded to recruit the deadliest villains from across the Multiverse to make a new iteration of the Masters of Evil. Led by Doom Supreme, these Masters of Evil consisted of the Dark Phoenix, Ghost Goblin, Young Thanos, King Killmonger, Black Skull, and Berserker. The Council of Red directed them to work their way through the Multiverse, and so they did, leaving dead Avengers in their wake. The villains also launched an attack on the Avengers of Earth-616, during which they proved themselves to be a fair match for the heroes. Although the Masters of Evil have been effective, Mephisto believes Doom Supreme will eventually turn on him too.

Recently, Mephisto has begun messing with the timeline to get back to the Genesis Point of Earth-616’s history—the very catalyst for the Age of Heroes. As a result, the Avengers have traveled backwards in time in pursuit. Currently, the team consists of Steve Rogers’ Captain America, Jane Foster’s Valkyrie, Tony Stark’s Iron Man, Thor Odinson, Maya Lopez’s Echo as the Phoenix, Namor, Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel, Kyle Richmond’s Nighthawk, and Brandy Selby, a new Starbrand who rapidly ages when she uses her powers.