'Avengers Forever' Introduces the Multiverse’s Newest Heroes

Tony Stark Ant-Man and His Ant Sidekick Shellhead (Earth-818)

“I’m the Earth’s first and last living archeologist.”

Earth-818’s Tony Stark was born into a world created by the Black Skull and his fellow Multiversal Masters of Evil, who went back in time and killed the 1,000,000 BC Avengers while humanity was in its infancy. Black Skull – a version of Red Skull with a powerful symbiote ally – crafted this world in his image, leaving behind a cruel wasteland where hope is just a four-letter word.

This Tony Stark is a scrappy, self-deprecating and hard-drinking man who would rather dig into the ancient past than look to the future. As a result, he became Earth-818’s self-proclaimed first (and last) living archeologist. He spends most of his time digging up ancient treasures like a dead Celestial’s head and Odin’s mighty hammer, which he brings to the secret underground lair he shares with Moon Knight, Infinity Thing, Vision, and Wonder Man.

However, this hobby landed him in trouble with Black Skull’s forces. Just like Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes, he was captured and tortured. Unable to take much more, he agreed to work with Black Skull and ultimately designed suits of armor for the villain’s soldiers, leading to the creation of Black Skull’s War Machine army.

Fortunately, Earth-818’s Tony is every bit as clever as his Earth-616 counterpart. To evade capture, he set his mind on the act of disappearing – on “becoming as small as I actually felt, amid the endless suffering that is what passes for human existence.” This inspired him to create Stark Particles, which behave exactly like Pym Particles and shrink matter. Thus, the Ant-Man of Earth-818 was born.

Not to be outdone, Tony even has his own ant sidekick: Shellhead. While he never found the motivation to build himself a full suit of armor – “I’ve always been good at tinkering; just never that great at finishing things” – he did build one for his trusty sidekick. Shellhead always steps in to help Tony when he’s in a jam, even if he takes his sweet time getting there.

Shellhead isn’t Tony’s only friend on this Earth. As a child, Tony used his tinkering skills to build Vision, a half-finished sentient robot: “Guess that tells you how big a loser I’ve always been. I had to build myself a friend.” Together, Tony and Vision have teamed up with Moon Knight, Infinity Thing, and Wonder Man, forming a team he has dubbed “Earth’s Mightiest Losers”…and those losers are all that stand between Robbie, the multiverse and total oblivion.

To read more about Tony Stark Ant-Man and Shellhead, check out AVENGERS FOREVER #1-4 and beyond.

