Our Favorite Looks and Costumes from the ‘Age of Apocalypse’

The AGE OF APOCALYPSE and HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X were both game changing storylines for the X-Men, with radical reinventions of the leading mutant heroes and the world they live in. Kicking off this week on the Marvel Unlimited app, the X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC anthology series will unveil a new vision of the Age of Apocalypse…now set in the Krakoan age.

Writer Jordan Blum, artist Salva Espin, and colorist Israel Silva’s six-part “World Without X” storyline will offer some fresh takes on familiar faces starting in X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #62. What would the dawn of En Sabah Nur look like if his rise followed the House of X? Find out, as one dark potential future hinges on wiping out Professor Charles Xavier! To celebrate this fusion of the AGE OF APOCALYPSE and HOUSE OF X eras, Marvel.com takes a look back at some of the most memorable costumes from the original ‘90s event. And, if you’re looking to revisit the story, the entire AGE OF APOCALYPSE saga is waiting for you on Marvel Unlimited!