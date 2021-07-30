The Life and Death and Life of Cable

Meanwhile, Scott and Jean got a second chance to raise and protect Cable as a child. He survived the ravages of his disease thanks to their guidance.

At this point in the timeline, Cable believed that he was the clone and Stryfe was the original son of Cyclops and Jean’s clone, Madelyne Pryor. That’s why Stryfe kidnapped “his” parents and tried to take his revenge on them. Cable led the effort to rescue them and confronted Stryfe himself. The ensuing battle appeared to claim the lives of both Cable and Stryfe, and that left Scott and Jean mourning their loss again.

Surprise! Cable wasn’t dead. Get used to that. Nathan escaped his fate by traveling into the future. However, Stryfe’s physical death wasn’t the end of his story. Instead, his mind was linked to Nathan’s body, even though Cable wasn’t initially aware of what happened.

While the two clone brothers were sharing the same space, Stryfe’s influence almost overwhelmed Cable and completely took over his body. It was at this time that Scott and Jean finally realized that Cable was the real Nathan and Stryfe was the clone. Naturally, they were able to help Nathan save himself.

A few years after the original X-Force disbanded, Cable got the band back together to face the threat of the alien Skornn as well as Stryfe and the Mutant Liberation Front. Although Cable had recruited Caliban, Domino, Meltdown, Shatterstar, and even Deadpool, he still had to lay down his own life in order to stop the Skornn. And once again, Cable’s friends and extended family were forced to mourn him...but not for too long