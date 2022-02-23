Who is the Classic Spider-Man Villain, Chameleon?

Spider-Man has an impressive rogues' gallery, but there is only one who has the distinction of making his debut with the web-slinger's first solo adventure—Dmitri Anatoly Smerdyakov Kravinoff aka Chameleon.

Introduced nearly six decades ago in the pages of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1, Spidey had the daunting task of defeating a professional criminal who could change his identity before being caught. It's a lot to ask a poor teenager to tackle following Uncle Ben's death.

Want to know more about the master criminal who's also a master of disguises? Keep reading!