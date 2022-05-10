The Future of the Spider-Verse Revealed in New Series

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1

Written by DAN SLOTT, ALEX SEGURA & KARLA PACHECO

Art by MARK BAGLEY AND MORE!

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 8/3

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2

Written by DAN SLOTT AND MORE

Art by MARK BAGLEY AND MORE

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 8/17

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3

Written by DAN SLOTT AND MORE

Art by MARK BAGLEY AND MORE

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA

On Sale 8/31

Check out designs for three of the new heroes you’ll meet in the series and don’t miss a single SPIDER-VERSE tale when EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE begins this August!

