‘Hellfire Gala 2022 Official Guide’ Cordially Invites You to Krakoa’s Biggest Event of the Year

You have been cordially invited to The Hellfire Trading Company’s second annual X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA on July 13, where your host Emma Frost will provide alien entertainment and some exciting updates about mutant culture and Krakoa’s continued friendship with mankind.

To prepare you for this exclusive event, Marvel has put together a free, digital HELLFIRE GALA 2022 OFFICIAL GUIDE that breaks down the star-studded guest list, as well as who they will be wearing that evening. This special guide also offers some information about the attendees, such as their updated role in Krakoan society or their reason for attending. For instance, Scarlet Witch is no longer seen as the Great Pretender; she is now the Great Redeemer, so-called for her gift of expanding Krakoa’s resurrection capabilities.

Additionally, the HELLFIRE GALA 2022 OFFICIAL GUIDE provides a comprehensive look at the Hellfire Gala variant series – which includes variant covers by top tier talent like Jen Bartel, InHyuk Lee, Russell Dauterman, Chris Bachalo, and Carmen Carnero – as well as variant covers for X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 itself. See for yourself in the reader below:

And the fun won't stop there! Check out MARVEL Puzzle Quest as they expand from their 2021 Hellfire Gala inclusion that featured Colossus (Classic) in his best dressed Hellfire Gala costume. This year, two more new costumes will be added to MPQ starting on June 29, with Cyclops (Classic) outfitted in his special attire followed by a surprise costume on July 6. Play MARVEL Puzzle Quest today, and stay tuned on June 29 for special in-game announcements.

At last year’s Hellfire Gala, the Quiet Council shocked and awed by announcing they had terraformed Mars, allowing the citizens of Arakko to build their new home there. This year, in X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1 by Gerry Duggan, C.F. Villa, Matteo Lolli, Russell Dauterman and Kris Anka, mutantkind has plenty more surprises in store for their esteemed guests – including one that may change the way the Marvel Universe sees them forever.