How Did Nick Fury Lose His Eye?

Once safe, Fury saw a doctor who gave him an option: get the eye fully fixed and stay out of action for about a year, or get it repaired as much as possible and get back to fighting. He chose the latter. The doc informed the Howlers of this, including the fact that Nick would most certainly lose full vision in that eye at some point, but that he had no idea when. However, readers were informed by way of narration that he fully lost use of the eye in 1963 which is why he began wearing the patch, thus explaining why some canonically later appearances do not feature the accessory.

NICK FURY, JR.

As it happens, Nick isn’t the only Fury who wears an eyepatch! His son Nick Fury, Jr. grew up as Marcus Johnson with his mother Nia, not knowing his father and yet still followed in his footsteps by becoming an Army Ranger. As told in series BATTLE SCARS (2011), Nia was killed by a villain known as Orion who sought the Infinity Formula coursing through Marcus’ veins thanks to his dad. In the penultimate issue of the series, Marcus learned the truth from the elder Fury, but they both got captured. While trussed up, Orion ordered one of his soldiers to slice and remove Marcus’ left eye. Father and son eventually freed themselves and Marcus decided to honor his family by becoming Nick Fury, Jr. and by joining S.H.I.E.L.D..