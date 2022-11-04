Tony Stark Learns the True Meaning of Rock Bottom in 'Invincible Iron Man' #1 Trailer

Among the villains after Tony will be Feilong, who emerges from the pages of Duggan and Pepe Larraz’s X-MEN (2021) and matches Iron Man in intellect, power, and wealth. The aggressively ambitious genius with a vendetta against mutantkind is switching targets, and he plans to attack Tony in every way possible. To counter him, Tony will need to court new allies, embrace bold solutions, and make startling moves that will affect the wider Marvel Universe, including the Avengers and mutantkind.

"Tony will be tested, as will the armor," Duggan told CBR in a recent interview. "As a longtime Iron Man fan, I'm very happy to be throwing everything from my years of notes on the character into one big story. I've only pitched stories with beginnings, middles and ends for a while now, and I'm getting to execute on my favorite ideas for both Tony and Iron Man. There is an attempt by our villain to make Tony his own worst enemy."

"I think it's safe to say that there has not been a reckoning for some of the secrets that Howard Stark had. And so very much, it is a family drama, even though Howard is gone. [Jonathan] Hickman left a lot of gifts behind. [Christopher] Cantwell is leaving a lot of gifts behind. And the gift that I intend to bring to Tony as a forever gift, hopefully, and obviously future creators and future editors will get to decide this, is whether or not this new Iron Man villain that's coming along is going to be a forever gift. I certainly intend it to be,” he teased in an interview with IGN.